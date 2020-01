FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has secured more than $12 billion in financing from more than a dozen banks, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.