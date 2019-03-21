Boeing slows 737 factory work for three days after recent delays

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. Picture taken August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday that production lines will not “pulse” or move airframes forward for three days next week at its 737 factory to allow workers to catch up on work that was previously delayed.

Boeing said it was using “buffer days” already generally built into its production schedule to “help us recover from the impact of the winter storms and supplier delays,” though it comes as its 737 MAX feet has been grounded worldwide in the wake of two recent crashes in five months.