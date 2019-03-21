Boeing slows 737 factory work for three days after recent delays

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday that production lines will not “pulse” or move airframes forward for three days next week at its 737 factory to allow workers to catch up on work that was previously delayed.

Boeing said it was using “buffer days” already generally built into its production schedule to “help us recover from the impact of the winter storms and supplier delays,” though it comes as its 737 MAX feet has been grounded worldwide in the wake of two recent crashes in five months.