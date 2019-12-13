Business News
December 13, 2019 / 7:22 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Boeing bows out of multibillion-dollar Minuteman III replacement competition

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has decided it will not compete as a prime contractor to replace the Pentagon’s aging U.S.-based Minuteman III missile system, paving the way for Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) to win a contract worth tens of billions of dollars.

Friday marked the deadline to submit proposals to continue work on the replacement of the nearly half-century-old intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system as the military embarks on a costly modernization of its aging atomic weapons.

Boeing said in a statement that it was disappointed it was unable to submit a bid.

Reporting by Mike Stone; editing by Jonathan Oatis

