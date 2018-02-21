FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

CEO expects Boeing to generate 15 percent of 2018 profit in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) will generate about 15 percent of its earnings per share and about 10 percent of its cash for the full year during the first quarter of 2018, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday.

Boeing said last month that it expects to earn adjusted profit of $13.80 to $14.00 per share for all of 2018, and operating cash flow of $15 billion. Muilenburg spoke at an investor conference in Miami organized by Citigroup.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
