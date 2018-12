The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) and Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), have been awarded a $1.1 billion U.S. defense contract for contractor support for MH-6, MH-47, and MH-60 aircraft, the Pentagon said on Thursday.