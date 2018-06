WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract for the production and delivery of 22 F/A-18E and six F/A-18F Super Hornet planes in support of the government of Kuwait, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young