WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.9 billion modification to a U.S. defense contract for KC-46 aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

The contract modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional 18 KC-46 aircraft, plus two spare engines, five wing refueling pod kits, initial spares and support equipment being produced under the basic contract, the statement said.