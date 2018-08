WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has been awarded a $805 million contract for design, delivery and support of four MQ-25A unmanned air vehicles for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo