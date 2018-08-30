FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing wins U.S. contract for carrier-based refueling drones

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) has been awarded a $805 million contract for design, delivery and support of four unmanned drones based on aircraft carriers that will be used to refuel aircraft for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.

The Boeing logo is pictured at the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition fair (LABACE) at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

The Navy published a request for proposals in 2017 that sought a drone that could refuel, and extend the combat range, of fighter jets including Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets, Boeing EA-18G Growlers and Lockheed Martin F-35 fighters.

The Navy said it expected the contract to be completed in 2024 and that Boeing won the deal over two other bidders.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse

