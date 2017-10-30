Boeing says it is catching up on 777 aircraft production snags

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co is fixing production problems with its 777 wide-body jetliner but has not stopped production and does not expect the snags to delay deliveries to airlines, it said on Monday.

The Chicago-based aerospace and defense company said it had given workers more time to catch up on “behind-work” on the 777 assembly line in its massive factory in Everett, Washington.

“Boeing is using extra time in the production schedule to focus on out-of-position work and catch up on jobs that are behind,” spokesman Paul Bergman said. The shifts only affect portions of the production line.

“It’s not a line stoppage because the entire line never stopped,” Bergman said.

Boeing said it expected the problem to exist for a “relatively short” period but would not say how long it would take to catch up.

The comments follow a report on Thursday on Aviation International News website AINonline that said Boeing had stopped loading fuselage sections for the 777 line and was trying to finish behind-schedule work that had increased in recent months as it installed robotic systems in the factory.

Boeing said the additional time it was using had been built into its production schedule for the 777 and successor jet, the 777X, which adds longer wings and new engines to the top-selling wide-body aircraft that the company introduced in 1995.