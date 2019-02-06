Boeing says aircraft demand supports even faster 737 production

FILE PHOTO - The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, U.S. February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A top Boeing Co executive said on Wednesday market demand was strong enough to support an even higher production rate of 63 single-aisle 737 aircraft per month but such an increase depends more on suppliers being able to keep up.

The world’s largest planemaker is also looking to remove as much risk as possible from a proposed new mid-sized jet plan by focusing on batting down development costs and applying lessons learned across multiple civil and military programs, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith told a conference.

Boeing is currently building 52 737 aircraft per month at its Seattle-area factory. Reuters reported this week that Boeing plans to speed up to 57 planes per month in June if it can smooth out supplier delays.