Exclusive: Boeing speeds 787 line to prepare for output of 14/month - sources

SEATTLE/PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co has starting running 787 Dreamliner assembly lines at a rate ready to support higher output of 14 jets a month, bringing it within reach of a goal designed to boost cash and reduce costs, people familiar with the matter said.

While factories are absorbing parts at the new speed, raised from 12 a month, it may take several months for new jetliners to work their way through final testing and delivery. Some gaps in production are typically introduced to smooth such changeovers.

Boeing, which has said it aims to reach the new production rate in 2019, declined comment ahead of an earnings call.