Boeing posts second straight quarter of loss, to further cut 787 production

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen at the company's facility in Everett after it was announced that their 777X model will make its first test flight later in the week in Everett, Washington, U.S. January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

(Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) reported a loss for the second straight quarter and said on Wednesday it would further reduce production of 787 Dreamliner to seven jets a month amid a slump in travel demand.

It expects to resume 737 MAX production at low rates in 2020, but did not give a timeline. The planemaker said it will reduce overall staffing levels with a voluntary layoff program.

The company’s quarterly loss stood at $1.70 billion, or $1.70 per share, compared with a profit of $1.99 billion, or $3.16 per share, a year earlier.