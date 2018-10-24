Boeing raises guidance as plane sales swell

(Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) topped analysts’ forecasts for quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its forecasts for annual profit as it continued to benefit from a boom in global air travel and demand for airplanes.

Signage for Boeing is seen on a trade pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Shares of the world’s biggest planemaker were up 3.1 percent at $361 in premarket trading, helping brighten the mood on Wall Street after a handful of shaky results outlooks on Tuesday from U.S. manufacturers hurt by concerns over global trade.

FILE PHOTO - A Boeing Air Force KC-46 aerial refueling tanker is parked near Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson - RC17637FFF60

Soaring demand from commercial airlines has driven another surge in revenues for Boeing over the past year, pushing shares in the company up by roughly a third over the past 12 months.

Those moves have been dented somewhat by a combination of the trade worries, this year’s greater market volatility and a series of recurring charges for its KC-46 tanker program.

Boeing recorded another $176 million in charges in the quarter on the aerial refueling tanker, bringing the total cost of the program to more than $3 billion.

It also took a charge of $691 million related to the MQ25 refueling drone and T-X training jet contracts it won in August and September, offset in part by a $412 million tax benefit.

The Chicago-based firm’s core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, came in 11 cents above analysts’ average forecast at $3.58 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Boeing has delivered 568 aircraft in the first nine months of 2018, up from 554 at the end of September a year ago, putting it on track to deliver another record year of plane sales.

That keeps the Chicago-based manufacturer, which aims to deliver between 810-815 planes in 2018, in front of its European rival Airbus SE (AIR.PA), which delivered 503 aircraft through September this year.

Boeing raised its full year profit forecast to $14.90-$15.10 from a previous $14.30-$14.50 per share, and revenue to a range of $98 billion to $100 billion, up from $97 billion to $99 billion.