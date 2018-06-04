Boeing, Safran form venture to make auxiliary aircraft engines

(Reuters) - Planemaker Boeing Co (BA.N) and French aerospace firm Safran SA (SAF.PA) will join forces to make and service auxiliary power units (APUs), used to start aircraft engines and run other aircraft systems.

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Both companies will have a 50 percent stake in the U.S.-based venture, the companies said.

Safran already makes APUs, a small but important part of jet engine systems, and currently supplies a wide range of components to Boeing commercial and defense programs.