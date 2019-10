FILE PHOTO: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co (BA.N) alleging that the grounding of the planemaker’s 737 MAX aircraft has caused over $100 million in lost wages.

SWAPA, which represents over 10,000 pilots at Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), said it filed the lawsuit in the District Court of Dallas County, Texas.