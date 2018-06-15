Boeing says assessing possible impact of U.S. tariffs on products

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chicago-based planemaker Boeing Co (BA.N) said it is assessing the possible impacts of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and any reciprocal action it could trigger on the manufacturer’s supply chain and commercial business.

The Boeing building is seen next to Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

“We will continue to engage with leaders in both countries to urge a productive dialogue to resolve trade differences, highlighting the mutual economic benefits of a strong and prosperous aerospace industry,” Boeing said in a statement.