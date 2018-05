NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - A small group of workers at Boeing Co’s South Carolina jetliner factory voted on Thursday to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, labor regulators announced on Thursday.Last week Boeing unsuccessfully challenged the vote calling the proposed bargaining unit of about 170 employees “an artificially gerrymandered sub-set of employees.”

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo