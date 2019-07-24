Trump has no position on Boeing's 737 Max, but says it must be fixed to fly: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. July 1, 2019. Picture taken July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has no position on Boeing Co’s (BA.N) grounded 737 Max aircraft except that the plane’s flaws must be fixed if the company wants to win U.S. approval to fly it again, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

Mnuchin made the comments in an interview on CNBC after the world’s largest planemaker earlier reported a nearly $3 billion second-quarter loss after the aircraft was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes.