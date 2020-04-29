Business News
April 29, 2020 / 2:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Top Boeing shareholder Vanguard says it voted against chair Kellner

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Top Boeing Co (BA.N) shareholder Vanguard Group voted against the planemaker’s chairman Lawrence Kellner, citing “control failures” under its audit committee after two 737 MAX plane crashes, according to a stewardship report provided by a Vanguard representative on Wednesday.

Boeing on Monday disclosed a relatively high number of critical votes were cast against Kellner and other directors at its annual meeting, and said a majority of votes were cast in favor of a shareholder proposal requiring an independent board chair. Vanguard also backed that proposal, according to its report.

Reporting by Ross Kerber

