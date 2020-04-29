Top Boeing shareholder Vanguard says it voted against chair Kellner

BOSTON (Reuters) - Top Boeing Co (BA.N) shareholder Vanguard Group voted against the company’s chairman Lawrence Kellner, citing “control failures” under its audit committee after two 737 MAX plane crashes, according to a stewardship report issued on Wednesday that will further pressure the planemaker.

Boeing on Monday disclosed a relatively high number of critical votes were cast against Kellner and other directors at its annual meeting, and said a majority of votes were cast in favor of a shareholder proposal requiring an independent board chair. Vanguard also backed that proposal, according to its report.

A Boeing spokesman did not immediately comment on Vanguard’s report.

The company on Wednesday said it would cut its workforce by about 10%, further reduce 787 Dreamliner production and try to boost liquidity as it prepares for a years-long industry recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like asset management rival BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), Vanguard lately has been disclosing more details about the influential votes it casts at corporate annual meetings now under way.

Vanguard rarely votes against directors but when it does the votes can lead to changes given the Pennsylvania fund firm’s roughly $6 trillion under management, such as when it cast critical votes at Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) in 2017.

Vanguard held 7.2% of Boeing’s shares according to the company’s proxy. Kellner received support from 74% of votes cast on Monday, Boeing said, below the usual level of 90% support or more that is typical for directors of large U.S. companies.

Kellner, the former Continental Airlines CEO, was named Boeing’s independent chairman in December as part of a broader management revamp including the resignation of CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Kellner had headed the Boeing board’s audit committee, responsible for overseeing risk at the time of the 737 MAX crashes. Although the company then formed a new safety committee, Vanguard said in its report that “given the control failures under the audit committee, we believe the committee chair should be held accountable.”