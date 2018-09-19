U.S. regulators order Bank of America to pay $30 million penalty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. regulators ordered Bank of America (BAC.N) on Wednesday to pay a $30 million civil penalty for what it called attempted manipulation of the swaps and derivatives benchmark.

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a statement that Bank of America from January 2007 through December 2012 made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix (USD ISDAFIX), a leading global benchmark.

Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment.