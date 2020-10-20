Bank of America names Fernando Vicario as new EU bank boss

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N has named Fernando Vicario as chief executive of its EU bank, based in Dublin, following Bruce Thompson's decision to relocate to the United States.

Vicario’s old role as head of EMEA Corporate Banking, based in London, will be filled by Richard King, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Simeon Stevens has been appointed as head of UK Corporate Banking, succeeding King, who will continue as co-head of UK & Ireland Corporate & Investment Banking.