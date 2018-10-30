FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

BofA's head of digital banking to depart at year end

Imani Moise

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp.’s head of digital banking Michelle Moore will leave the company at the end of the year to focus on her family, the bank said in an internal memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Moore will be succeeded by David Tyrie, who led the strategy and products organization, according to the memo viewed that was sent on Monday. April Schneider will move from the deposits and savings products division to lead consumer and small business products.

Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by David Gregorio

