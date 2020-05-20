Bank of America insurance investment banking chief exits: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Thomas Solomon has decided to step down as head of insurance investment banking in the Americas at Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Solomon is leaving Bank of America to become the chief financial officer of an insurance company, the sources said, requesting anonymity ahead of an announcement that could come in the next few days. They did not disclose the identity of the insurance company.

Bank of America declined to comment.

Solomon joined Bank of America in September 2014 after spending nearly 19 years at Citigroup Inc (C.N), according to his LinkedIn page.

He is the second high-profile investment banker in the insurance sector to change jobs in recent days. On Monday, Citigroup said it hired Jawad Haider from Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) as the bank’s new head of North America insurance investment banking.