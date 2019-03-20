Bank of America appoints new co-heads of APAC M&A: memo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Corp has appointed Mark Schwille and Tom Barsha as co-heads of its Asia Pacific M&A business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Schwille and Barsha, both based in Hong Kong, will be covering the every market in the region from Australia to Japan as the bank grows its M&A business in Asia.

Schwille was previously the bank’s head of Asia M&A excluding Japan. He joined BAML from Morgan Stanley in 2017.

Barsha was promoted from his prior role as a managing director in the bank’s M&A team. He joined BAML in 2005 in Sydney and relocated to Hong Kong in 2007.

A company spokeswoman confirmed the content of the memo.