FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it would raise its minimum wage to $20 per hour in increments over a two-year period.

On May 1, 2019, the minimum hourly wage will rise to $17, and will continue to rise until it reaches $20 in 2021, the bank said reut.rs/2Il5148.