HNA-linked leasing firm Avolon signs $11.5 billion deal for 100 Airbus planes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Bohai Leasing Co Ltd (000415.SZ), controlled by conglomerate HNA Group, said on Friday its unit Avalon Aerospace Leasing had signed a deal to buy 100 Airbus SE (AIR.PA) A320neo family narrowbody jets with a list price of $11.5 billion.

Reuters reported in July that a number of Chinese financial firms placed large orders at the Farnborough Airshow without initially being identified, including Avolon’s preliminary order for 100 jets that has now been finalised and made public.

The Avolon order consists of 75 A320neo jets and 25 of the larger A321neos that will be delivered between 2023 and 2026, Bohai told the Shenzhen stock exchange.