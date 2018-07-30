Bank of Ireland expects second half loan book growth but Brexit key: CEO

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland expects net loan book growth to continue in the second half of the year but the degree to which it will come through on the business side very much depends on Brexit negotiations, Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh said on Monday.

“We would expect that net loan book growth to continue in the second half of the year. There is always risks to that and the big question mark on many of our minds is the impact of Brexit negotiations on particularly small business appetite to take on new debt,” McDonagh told Reuters in an interview.

“We are seeing increased consumer confidence in Ireland, but for small businesses that is a little bit more tenuous. Every time there is speculations around Brexit negotiations, we do see that confidence dip a little bit.”