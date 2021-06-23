Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Commodities News

Sweden's Boliden to invest 40 million euros in Finland's Port of Pori

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden will invest 40 million euros ($48 million) to improve infrastructure at Port of Pori in Finland to boost its smelting operations, the company said on Wednesday.

The investment, which includes construction of a new warehouse and a weighing and sampling facility, aims to improve logistics for Boliden’s Harjavalta smelter, the largest nickel smelter in Europe.

($1 = 0.8385 euros)

Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk; Editing by David Goodman

