Bolivia must give up demand for access to sea through Chile: Pinera

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday that he was prepared to negotiate further with Bolivia in the countries’ long-runnning border dispute, but said Bolivia must first give up its demand for access to the sea through Chilean territory.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera talks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“It must be quite clear that the 1904 border agreement between Chile and Bolivia is recognized,” he told reporters during a visit to Berlin. “Bolivia must give up its absurd demand for access to the sea and to Chilean territory.”

On Oct. 1 the International Court of Justice ruled that landlocked Bolivia cannot force Chile to negotiate over granting it “sovereign access” to the Pacific Ocean.