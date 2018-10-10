FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bolivia must give up demand for access to sea through Chile: Pinera

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday that he was prepared to negotiate further with Bolivia in the countries’ long-runnning border dispute, but said Bolivia must first give up its demand for access to the sea through Chilean territory.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera talks during a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“It must be quite clear that the 1904 border agreement between Chile and Bolivia is recognized,” he told reporters during a visit to Berlin. “Bolivia must give up its absurd demand for access to the sea and to Chilean territory.”

On Oct. 1 the International Court of Justice ruled that landlocked Bolivia cannot force Chile to negotiate over granting it “sovereign access” to the Pacific Ocean.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt

