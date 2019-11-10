Argentine President-elect Fernandez decries 'coup' against Bolivia's Morales

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez said on Sunday a “coup” had been carried out against Bolivian leader Evo Morales, who announced his resignation earlier in the day under mounting pressure from anti-government protests and the military.

“The institutional breakdown in Bolivia is unacceptable. The Bolivian people must choose as soon as possible, in free and informed elections, their next government,” Fernandez wrote on Twitter.