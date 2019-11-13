Brazil greets Jeanine Anez as interim president of Bolivia

Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez gestures after she declared herself as Interim President of Bolivia, at the balcony of the Presidential Palace, in La Paz, Bolivia November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s government said on Wednesday it had congratulated Senator Jeanine Anez for “constitutionally” taking over the presidency of neighbouring Bolivia.

“Brazil greets her determination to work towards the pacification of the country and the prompt execution of general elections,” Brazil’s foreign ministry added on its Twitter account.

Anez declared herself interim president of the South American country in Congress on Tuesday despite a lack of a quorum to appoint her in a legislative session boycotted by lawmakers from former president Evo Morales’ leftist party.