Bolivian lawmakers cancel contentions meeting to discuss Morales' resignation

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian lawmakers said in a statement on Tuesday they would cancel a meeting of the country’s legislative assembly, originally planned for Tuesday night, which had been expected to discuss the resignation of ousted leader Evo Morales.

The meeting of the two chambers of senators and deputies, both controlled by Morales’ Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, had raised fears that it would vote to reject the leftist leader’s resignation, a move that could throw the South American country into further crisis.