World News
October 24, 2019 / 4:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bolivia's Morales takes 10-point lead in election count, would hand him outright win

1 Min Read

Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace La Casa Grande del Pueblo in La Paz, Bolivia, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales posted a 10-point lead against main rival Carlos Mesa in the presidential election vote count, official data showed for the first time in the early hours of Thursday, a key level because if maintained it would hand the leftist leader an outright victory in the fractious race.

The count showed Morales on 46.76%, which put him exactly ten points clear of his closest rival Mesa, with just over 98% of the slower, binding count completed. That gap would mean he would avoid a risky second round run-off.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
