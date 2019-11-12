World News
November 12, 2019 / 5:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Plane carrying ousted Bolivian president lands in Mexico City

1 Min Read

Bolivia's ousted President Evo Morales is welcomed by Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard during his arrival to take asylum in Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The plane carrying ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico, where he was granted asylum after being forced to resign amid protests in Bolivia over a disputed election, television footage showed.

Mexico’s foreign ministry had to negotiate with a host of South American governments to secure Morales’ safe passage from Bolivia to Mexico, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Dave Graham

