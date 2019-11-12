World News
Plane carrying ousted Bolivian president lands in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The plane carrying ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales landed on Tuesday morning in Mexico, where he was granted asylum after being forced to resign amid protests in Bolivia over a disputed election, television footage showed.

Mexico’s foreign ministry had to negotiate with a host of South American governments to secure Morales’ safe passage from Bolivia to Mexico, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told a news conference earlier on Tuesday.

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Dave Graham

