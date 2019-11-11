World News
Mexico says Bolivia suffered 'coup' due to military's role in events

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sunday’s events in Bolivia as a “coup” because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American country’s president to step down.

“It’s a coup because the army requested the resignation of the president, and that violates the constitutional order of that country,” Ebrard told reporters.

The minister was speaking at a regular government news conference after Evo Morales, Bolivia’s president since 2006, resigned under pressure from anger over his disputed re-election last month.

