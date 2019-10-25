Mexico congratulates Bolivia's Morales on election 'victory'

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico quickly offered congratulations to Bolivian President Evo Morales on his re-election “victory” on Thursday, following a disputed race in which the opposition has alleged fraud and Morales accused rivals of staging a “coup.”

A final vote tally by Bolivia’s electoral board gave Morales an outright win in the first-round election, with just over 47% of votes cast plus a 10-point margin over runner-up Carlos Mesa.

“The government of Mexico congratulates... (Morales) for his victory and we wish him the greatest success in his next term,” Maximiliano Reyes Zuniga, Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for Latin America and the Caribbean, wrote in a post on Twitter.