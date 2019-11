FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's President Evo Morales annouces his resignation in Lauca N, Cochabamba, Bolivia November 10, 2019 in this still image taken from Bolivian Government TV. Bolivian Government TV via REUTERS TV/File Photo

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s outgoing president Evo Morales announced his departure for asylum in Mexico on Twitter just after 9:30 p.m. (0130 GMT) on Monday night, vowing to return “with more strength and energy.”

“It hurts to leave the country for political reasons, but I will stay in touch,” he said. “Soon I will return with more strength and energy.”