Bolivia's President and presidential candidate Evo Morales of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party is greeted by supporters as he arrives to vote during the presidential election at a polling station in a school in Villa 14 de Septiembre, in the Chapare region, Bolivia, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales led Sunday’s election with 45.71% of votes compared to 37.84% for his closest rival Carlos Mesa, according to a quick count of 83% of votes by the country’s electoral board.

The preliminary results showed that Morales, South America’s longest-serving leftist leader, would have to go to a December 15 run-off with Mesa.