Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures as he arrives to attend a meeting of leaders of the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, November 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Bolivia was on the brink of chaos and there was a power vacuum after President Evo Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia at a BRICS summit, Putin said he hoped that whoever comes to power in Bolivia would continue to cooperate with Moscow.