World News
November 11, 2019 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia accuses Bolivian opposition of unleashing wave of violence

1 Min Read

People celebrate after Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced that he will resign, in La Paz, Bolivia November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andrea Martinez

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday accused Bolivia’s opposition of unleashing a wave of violence in the South American nation and said it looked like a government push for dialogue had been swept aside by an orchestrated coup.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he was resigning to ease violence that has gripped Bolivia since a disputed election, but he stoked fears of more unrest by saying he was the victim of a “coup” and faced arrest.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it was alarmed by the events and called on all political forces to show common sense and to act responsibly.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Andrew Osborn; editing by Alex Richardson

