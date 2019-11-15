Bolivia's Senate votes to appoint new chamber head, deputies

A general view shows a session of the Bolivian senate in La Paz, Bolivia November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian lawmakers in the country’s Senate voted on Thursday night in favor of a new chamber President and two vice president, after a spate of resignations amid major political upheaval in the South American nation.

The new Senate head will be Mónica Eva Copa Murga, a member of the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party of Evo Morales, who resigned on Sunday under rising pressure over a disputed election, leaving behind a political vacuum.