Bolivian Senator Anez takes office as interim president

Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez gestures after she declared herself as Interim President of Bolivia, in La Paz, Bolivia November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president of the South American country in Congress on Tuesday despite a lack of a quorum to appoint her in a legislative session boycotted by lawmakers from former president Evo Morales’ leftist party.

Morales landed in Mexico on Tuesday pledging to keep up his political “fight” after he and his vice president resigned two days earlier amid protests over the disputed Oct. 20 election.