Morales decries U.S. recognition of new Bolivian government

Bolivia's ousted president Evo Morales leaves after a ceremony where he was recognized as a distinguished guest, outside the town hall in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales said on Wednesday that he condemned U.S. recognition of the South American country’s new “de facto government” that has installed itself since his departure.

The Senate vice-president of Bolivia became interim president after Morales fled to Mexico for asylum on Tuesday. The veteran socialist has said his resignation was prompted by a coup, which he called in a tweet a “political and economic conspiracy” stemming from the United States.

Michael Kozak, the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said on Twitter the United States looked forward to working with Bolivia’s interim administration.