Trump: Bolivia events boost democracy, send signal to Venezuela, Nicaragua

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the resignation of Evo Morales as Bolivia’s president preserves democracy in that country and sends a signal to “illegitimate regimes” in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“The resignation yesterday of Bolivian President Evo Morales is a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere,” Trump said in a statement. “These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail.”