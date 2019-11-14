U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo congratulates Bolivia's interim president

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday congratulated Jeanine Anez, a Bolivian senator who became interim president of the South American country following the resignation of Evo Morales, the State Department said.

“The United States applauds Bolivian Senator Jeanine Anez for stepping up as Interim President of State to lead her nation through this democratic transition, under the constitution of Bolivia and in accordance with the principles of the Inter-American Democratic Charter,” Pompeo said in a statement.